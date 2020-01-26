About this show

Simply Dylan is Liverpool based artist John O'Connell's personal exploration and celebration of the rich and diverse work of Bob Dylan and is as straightforward as the title suggests: no frills, no gimmicks, no pretence, no lookalikes, no carbon copy. This no ordinary interpretation of Bob Dylan has been seen by thousands of people across the UK and continues to delight Dylan fans young and old. It is their precise playing and high energy renditions of Dylan's work from the 1970s onwards which has gathered momentum and generated incredible interest and fantastic reviews from Press across Europe.