About this show

Shappi Khorsandi is one of the hottest comedy prospects in the country. She's feisty, flirty and effortlessly funny she handles every subject with a razor sharp wit, softened only by her deliciously dizzy delivery and endless charm.

A brand new show packed full of sharp-tongued gags and cultural observation, this is Shappi's warts and all journey through the 90s comedy scene, to breaking through on telly and then letting it all slip away.