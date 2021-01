About this show

Can you feel it coming. . . the QUINTESSENTIAL tribute to one of the world's premier superstars is here; Seriously Collins.

The star of the Entertainers show In The Air Tonight and award winning tribute to the man himself, Chris Hayward is touring his show Seriously Collins. The 10 piece band play a show drizzled with hits and fan favourites. This two hour extravaganza show will take you back to Phil in his hey-day.