The miserable miser Ebenezer Scrooge is taught the error of his ways, transformed from skinflint to saviour, bringing joy to the Cratchit family and their son, Tiny Tim.

From the producers of Elf A Christmas Spectacular, the show features a cast of 120 performers including a gospel choir, cirque artistes, live horses, amazing ghosts, a flying four poster bed, dazzling songs, music and dance, and a bullion load of hilarious comedy. Some lucky audience members will walk away with a share of ?3,000 cash, given away by Scrooge at every performance! The staging will be enhanced with giant screens, showing both computer graphic backdrops and live action close-ups. The 5,000-seat arena layout will have a 70-foot wide stage and a 60-foot long thrust stage, with some scenes taking place around and above the audience.