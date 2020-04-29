About this show

Classic story of crime, poverty, vice and a young innocent orphan in London. Some of the most celebrated villains in English literature (Artful Dodger, Bill Sykes, Fagin).

This bold, brutal and beautiful new version of Oliver Twist sends you on a dark adventure through the twisted streets of London. Adapted by award-winning playwright Bryony Lavery, every performance of Oliver Twist will feature the use of integrated creative sign language, audio description and captioning. Oliver Twist is in association with Ramps On The Moon. Now in its fourth year, this pioneering initiative from seven major UK theatre companies is committed to putting D/deaf and disabled artists and audiences at the centre of their work.