North-Londoner Michael Kiwanuka is one of the UKs fastest rising soul stars. Key musical touchstones include Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Shuggie Otis, Roberta Flack's First Take, Bill Withers' Live At Carnegie Hall and D'Angelo's modern-soul landmark Voodoo. Few records make such an instant impression as Home Again, Kiwanuka's debut album. Immersing the listener in a sound that is both modern and at the same time as familiar as the classics, it manages to strike the balance between being contemporary and somehow utterly timeless.