Message In A Bottle is the spectacular new dance-theatre show from triple Olivier Award nominee, Kate Prince to the iconic hits of music superstar, Sting including Roxanne, Every Breath You Take, Walking on the Moon, Fields of Gold, Englishman In New York and Shape of My Heart. A village alive with joyous celebrations is suddenly under siege. Everything changes forever. Determined and daring, three parted siblings step out on their own extraordinary adventures. With a mix of exhilarating dance styles, dazzling footwork and breathtaking athleticism set to the music of Sting, Message In A Bottle tells a vital and uplifting story of humanity and hope.

Co-produced with Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry. Research and development supported by The Movement.