Born in January 1974, Melanie Jayne Chisholm always knew she wanted to be famous. Her dream came true, when she joined Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Victoria Adams and Geri Halliwell, and became known as Sporty Spice overnight. The Spice Girls sold over 40 million records world-wide, and performed to sell out audiences across the globe. Melanie's solo career took shape when the Spice Girls split. She recorded her double platinum album, "Northern Star", with the likes of Beastie Boys' and Red Hot Chilli Peppers' producer Rick Rubin; Madonna favourite, William Orbit; and Rhett Lawrence, writer and producer of Mariah Carey and Monica. She describes making the album as, "the best time of my entire life".