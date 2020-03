About this show

Jack and his mother are down on their luck and they have to dispose of their only saleable asset, Daisybell the cow. Before he knows it, Jack's in the middle of an amazing adventure full of mystifying magic.

This classic fairy-tale gets the Lyngo treatment, so expect lots of surprises, a gripping story and beautiful images as Jack sells his cow for five magic beans and finds himself in the land above the clouds. It's a show for the over 3's (and their giants) with something for everyone