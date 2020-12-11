London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Gogol Bordello is arguably the hardest working, and hardest rocking, group of our discordant new century, maintaining an onstage energy level that would send the average combo running for the emergency room.