Be prepared for a totally immersive experience when we take you back to the 1970s and celebrate the songs of the influential progressive rock band Genesis. The show accurately recreates the music and songs from 1970 - 1977 complete with period musical instruments, reproduction Gabriel masks and costumes, animated slide show, and atmospheric synchronised lighting in a packed 3-hour show. The performance features two exceptional drummers who recreate the double drumming experience from Seconds Out and later Genesis shows. An absolute must for lovers of early Genesis music!

This production contains stroboscopic lighting effects.