About this show

Since their formation in 1996 in the midst of the creative energy spawned by the Heavenly Social big beat scene, the Dub Pistols have become renowned for scoring collaborations and remixes with some of the top names in music today, from Terry Hall of The Specials, Lily Allen, Moby, Ian Brown, Rodney P and Lindy Layton (remember ‘Dub Be Good To Me’?), right through to reggae legend Gregory Isaacs - an impressive cast in anyone’s book.