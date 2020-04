About this show

David Gray has 3 UK No.1 albums and has been twice winner of the prestigious Ivor Novello Award - in 2001 for his breakthrough single ?Babylon' and again in 2003 for the single 'The Other Side'. David has also won a GQ Award for Best Solo Artist (2002), a Q Award for Best Single (2001) and nominated twice for Best Male (2001/2003) at the Brit Awards, alongside a Grammy Nomination for Best New Artist (2002).