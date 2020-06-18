About this show

Crowded House is a long standing and much-loved vehicle for the song writing talents of Neil Finn. Formed in Melbourne Australia in 1985 out the ashes of New Zealand's Split Enz by Neil, Paul Hester and Nick Seymour, their eponymous self-titled debut album on Capitol Records went on to global success with the hits Don't Dream It's Over and Something So Strong.

Following Neil Finn's surprise star turn and a very successful world tour with Fleetwood Mac, Neil and Nick Seymour have been energized and inspired to begin a new chapter in the Crowded House story. A new generation seems to have grown up and connected with their songs and now will get to experience the band live. As was recently announced, Crowded House will be kicking off the next chapter of their story by appearing as a headliner at the Byron Bay Blues and Roots festival.