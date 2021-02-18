About this show

As a group of dedicated construction workers face the prospect of yet another temporary site manager on their failing construction site, tempers flare as they struggle to find a way to work their way up when their company seems determined to keep them down. When thousands of pounds worth of tools are stolen, relationships are strained even further and company manager Marlon decides to bring his son onto the site as an 'undercover' apprentice. As fingers are pointed and paranoia sets in, the brotherhood of co-workers are tested to their absolute limits. What's hiding behind the banter and will anyone speak up?