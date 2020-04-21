About this show

In this funny and honest one man show, award-winning artist and Complicite Associate, Shane Shambhu combines Indian dance and stand-up comedy to lead audiences on a revealing journey of his life; from unlikely dance student to ?rude boy' to international performer. With his inimitable charm and wit, Shane will have you laughing out loud as he reveals his past through a vivid display of characters, lived experiences and comical stories, reflecting on how race, language, identity and cultures have defined him and his career.

The Door