About this show

Do our parents make us who we are? Who can we blame for our mistakes? Sometimes the simplest questions are the hardest to answer. As eminent psychiatrist Nina's life starts to unravel, she leans on her mother, Maya, a celebrated self-help guru but Maya's only concern is herself. All the while Nina's daughter, eighteen year-old Amber, is in crisis and no one seems to notice. Calmer is a darkly funny, raw and touching examination of love, guilt and family.

The Studio