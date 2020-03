About this show

The rural Irish border town of Tyreelin at the height of the Troubles is no place for a wonderfully unpredictable child-like Patrick/Pussy Braden, illegitimate offspring of an errant priest and a long-gone local girl. Dismayed by small-town bigotry, religious repression and the IRA's lack of fashion sense, Pussy ditches watchtowers and checkpoints for the faraway galaxy of 1970s London in search of a long-lost mother and a technicolour new life.