About this show

Cut & Mustard and Irish satirist Blindboy invite audiences from across the UK to experience Blindboy's hit podcast, The Blindboy Podcast, live in March 2020. On the heels of the release of his second number one best selling book this past month, Blindboy will tour with a special guest in each city, engaging his audience with an unusual touch of realism. His latest innovative creation, The Blindboy Podcast forms soothing, thought-provoking discussions with his listeners. The tour will be Blindboy's first official UK tour having played two sold out shows in London earlier this year. Blindboy is one half of The Rubberbandits and one of Ireland's foremost artistic voices. His literary debut, The Gospel According to Blindboy (2017), was a bestseller, and his weekly podcast reaches over 1,500,000 listeners monthly