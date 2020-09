About this show

South London pianist Ashley Henry is inspired by a wide range of audio and visual artists, ranging from Sinead Harnett, ZuZu, Era Istrefi, Freddie Mercury, and Dreezy. He incorporates beats, hip hop, punk and grime into his work, creating a reflection of the alpha-jazz narrative that extends beyond different genres and generations. "Ashley Henry shows us how to dig deep into our core, his stylist piano playing is unique, full of emphasis, drama and poignancy," (Jazz in Europe).