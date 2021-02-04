London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Scouse comic.
A lot has changed for Paul in recent years. Join him for his 3rd and largest ever tour of the UK and Ireland as he once again mixes sharp, hilarious stories from his life with his trademark off the cuff wit.