About this show

Spend One Night In Dublin and be transported to 'Murphys Pub', where the house band, The Wild Murphys, will entertain you with a selection of great Irish songs from artists such as The Pogues, The Dubliners, The Fureys, and The Saw Doctors to name just a few. Widely regarded as one of the best Irish bands in the UK, in 2018 The Wild Murphys scooped the title of Best Irish Act (UK) in the LUX Global Entertainment Awards. One Night In Dublin - Sing along to classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights, Sally MacLennane, When You Were Sweet Sixteen, Whiskey In The Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone and many more.