About this show

Henning is The German Comedy Ambassador in The United Kingdom. This is not the easiest of jobs because the Germans allegedly do not have a sense of humour. Henning does not find that funny.

You couldn't make it up; surely the German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn hasn't bosched out yet another new show? And what's he still doing here anyway? Well, his lack of transferable skills is what keeps him here and his belief that practise makes perfect is what keeps him going. This show is a much needed call to arms. Listen, everyone: stop pondering and hand-wringing. Instead get on your bike and put your face to the grindstone!