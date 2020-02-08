About this show

Based on the award winning books The Storm Whale and The Storm Whale in Winter by Benji Davies. Noi lives with his Dad and six cats by the sea. One summer, while his Dad was busy at work, Noi rescued a little whale that washed up on the beach. A friendship began that changed their lives forever. The following winter Noi's Dad takes one last trip in his fishing boat. Noi is alone once more and longs to see his friend again. He waits and watches, watches and waits... will it take another storm to bring them back together?