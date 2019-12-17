About this show

It's Christmas Eve and the Fig family are feeling festive. With decorations galore, the final touch is the Fairy on top of the Christmas tree. It is little Freddie's turn to do the honours but as she stretches onto her tiptoes she stumbles and Fairy tumbles to the floor. "Never mind," says Fiona Fig, "we'll buy a new one tomorrow". Will Bob the Bauble, Tina Tinsel & the rest of Decorations find a suitable understudy in time or will Fairy be thrown in the bin forever? With a set made entirely out of recycled materials, this all-singing, all-dancing Christmas cracker is a reminder that being present is the most priceless gift you can give.

Part of She Productions' Young People's Programme; 4 annual musicals designed to introduce children aged 3+ to the magic of theatre in a relaxed and informal setting.

This event takes place at East Riding Theatre Cafe-bar