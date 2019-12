About this show

These long standing co-vocalists with The Blues Band get a big buzz out of taking things down a level, simplifying the music a little, and plying their trade as a duo, thus imbuing their very own personal and individual approaches to a dynamic, rootsy and exhilarating set of Country Blues. Audiences large and small have been hushed and then enraptured by the sense of ?old times in the Mississippi Delta.

