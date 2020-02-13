About this show

Radio 2 Folk Show, 6music and Glastonbury TV presenter Mark Radcliffe invites you to an intimate evening of his own songs and accompanying stories. Previous one-man shows have concentrated on meetings with the rich and famous during his relatively illustrious broadcasting career but this time he has chosen to concentrate on deeply personal material involving lost times, lost loves, lost friends, lost relatives and lost bets. Is he, therefore, the quintessential loser? Come and witness him alone on a bare stage to find out.