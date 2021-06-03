About this show

Set in Liverpool, at the start of Beatlemania, a young girl who enjoys music and the latest fashions, meets a boy who she is convinced her mother would not approve of. So begins the start of a web of lies, with the inevitable ensuing consequences.

The play Good Day Sunshine written by Such Stuff 's Lydia Lee attempts to create a character and bring her to life. Using snatches of Beatles songs to link the action, it will carry you along on a journey of changing emotions. The cast includes a lively, talented group of local youngsters- no strangers to the Maltings stage- who have been transported back to the swinging sixties when the play begins. Such Stuff stalwarts are also on hand to move the action on, along with live on stage musicians.

Henry Travers Studio