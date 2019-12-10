About this show

A darkly comic antidote to all the usual Christmas schmaltz. It's Christmas eve. Tracey is working late to get the shop window ready for the Boxing Day sales. That's Xmas for ya. No sooner have you elbowed some granny out of the way for that final gift than its reduced by half price! People lose the run of themselves at this time of year. "At least it's peaceful after closing, and mannequins are great listeners!" Suddenly, finding herself locked in, Tracey, is all alone... or is she? Xmas for Dummies is the 80s movie Mannequin set in Castle Street... with cheaper actors. So, don't be a dummy, book your tickets now and join us for this fast-paced, laugh-out-loud new comedy.

Baby Grand Studio