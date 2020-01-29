About this show

Clear the floor and whip out your score cards, because the Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour is back for 2020 and will waltz its way around the country from January next year for 32 scintillating sequin-filled shows!



Fans will be delighted to hear that Strictly favourite and 2018 TV show winner Stacey Dooley is returning to host the tour for the first time. Stacey will be joined on stage by a selection of celebrities and professional dancers from the much awaited 17th series of the award-winning BBC One show.



Speaking about the upcoming tour, Stacey Dooley said: "I'm so excited to be joining the Strictly gang again and can’t wait to experience it from a different perspective! I'm really looking forward to hosting the tour as I know it'll be a blast. I had such an amazing time last year, I hope I'll find a way to get those dancing shoes back on again too!"



Arena audiences can expect to enjoy an unmissable evening of dance entertainment filled with colour, excitement and humour. Showcasing all the amazing choreography and live music that Strictly is known for, audiences will experience a host of breathtaking dance routines guaranteed to leave them reeling and roaring for more. Recreating the glitz, glamour and magic seen on the TV, this show is undoubtedly a must-see spectacle for fans and families up and down the country.



Audiences are not only invited to watch the spectacular stars as they perform roof-raising routines, but are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show. The tour judges will, as always, provide their feedback and scores after each performance, however the audience can vote via text for their favourite couple, and it is ultimately their votes that will decide who wins!