About this show

Maggie's Feg Run returns to the Grand Opera House in 2021 for its last ever performances, so we hope you've renewed your passport as booking is now open for next year's BIG trip to Benidorm! Grab your euros, a couple of pairs of big knickers and a bottle of Bucky or two! Maggie Muff has organised her FINAL feg run and you are invited! Be quick though, places on the trip are booking fast. Big Sally-Ann and Sticky Vicky have already reserved their tickets - it's going to be a geg! Think sun, sand, sangria, cheap cigarettes and a suitcase full of laughs.