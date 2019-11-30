About this show

A popular panto long before it got the Disney treatment.

Join May McFettridge as she celebrates her 30th season as the Queen of Belfast Pantomime in this magical adventure packed full of comedy, colour and amazing song and dance routines. Dreaming of a happier life, the beautiful Belle finds herself transported to a cursed castle and held captive by a hideous beast. To her surprise, the castle is full of magical characters placed under a spell by an evil enchantress. Can Belle see beyond the monster and fall in love with her captor before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose? Or will the Beast's selfishness cost him the world he once knew and the hand of the girl who has melted his heart? With a huge cast of 30 and a spectacular set, Beauty and the Beast is the biggest show in Northern Ireland. It's also a sumptuous gift of a show tied up in glittering ribbons, so treat yourself and your family to a Christmas present you can look forward to all year!