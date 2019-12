About this show

A few years ago, James' best friends asked for his sperm - to start a family. An epic story about friendship, faith, life, death, foxes, snow buddies, and trying to do the right thing even when it involves taking all your clothes off.

From one of the UK's most acclaimed storytellers, James Rowland's Revelations combines story, comedy and song - accompanied by James' own music live on stage.

Ustinov Studio. Part of Songs of Friendship