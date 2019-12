About this show

We are entranced by the Moon. It controls our tides, marks our time, and has inspired countless stories, myths, songs, and poems. And in July 1969, we walked on its surface. Featuring astronauts, lovelorn science teachers, werewolves, and a special guest appearance by the Moon itself, supported by a talented cast of household objects, Luna is a rich feast of storytelling, music, history and science, celebrating this fascination with our oldest friend.

The Egg