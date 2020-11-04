About this show

Copenhagenopened at the Royal National Theatre's Cottesloe Theatre in May 1998 before transferring to the West End in February 1999, running more than two years at the Duchess Theatre. Copenhagen is inspired by actual events that have intrigued and baffled historians for more than 50 years. In 1941, the German nuclear physicist Werner Heisenberg made a mysterious visit to Nazi occupied Copenhagen to meet with his Danish counterpart, Niels Bohr. Once, their work as fellow scientists had opened the way into the atom, but they were now on opposite sides of a world war and the race was on to advance their discoveries. Scientists and historians have argued ever since about what happened at that fateful meeting.