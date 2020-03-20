About this show

Clannad, the Irish group responsible for such timeless songs as Theme From Harry's Game, In A Lifetime, I Will Find You and the soundtrack to the Robin Of Sherwood TV series, mark their 40th anniversary at Dorking Halls on Wednesday 22 October at 8pm. Over the decades, Clannad have made music that entwines the traditional and the modern, the past and the future, with beautiful results. With haunting songs, mesmerising vocals, and captivating sound they have sold over fifteen million records worldwide.