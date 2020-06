About this show

The top UK Shadows tribute band takes us on a tour of the Shadows career with plenty of humour to make it a night to remember. You are invited to relive fantastic hits such as Apache, Foot Tapper, Man of Mystery, Atlantis, Wonderful Land, Kon Tiki, Don't Cry for Me Argentina, FBI plus many, many more! For anyone who loves the sounds of the 60s and enjoys a few laughs on the way, The Bootleg Shadows offer a fantastic evening of entertainmen