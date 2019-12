About this show

This brand-new hysterical show packed full of one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss is backed by an instantly recognisable soundtrack of innuendo-laden versions of 70's, 80's and more recent pop classics. In "We're Still Hot" it is five years later. The ladies who met in the first show are now firm friends who enjoy an annual reunion which you shall attend as we catch up on all their lives and the huge "changes" that have happened since we met them last.