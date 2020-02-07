About this show

Get ready to recreate the Magical 70’s and let us take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of Disco!

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals and is sure to have you dancing in the aisles! So, come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of Disco! With songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many, many more!

It’s the feel-good show of the year! Lose yourself with us and leave your troubles at home!

This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.