About this show

1969. The Mike Gable Show. Judy Garland's final TV appearance. The cameras roll and a nation listens as Judy recounts a remarkable journey through Vaudeville and the world of Hollywood dreams. But stardom has a price, and Judy's own yellow brick road wasn't always painted with rainbows. Funny, heart-breaking and thrilling, Just Judy is an inspiring, magical evening of theatre and song. So forget your troubles and get rhythm. Happy days are here!

World Premiere. In this world premiere, Just Judy captures the highs and lows of one of the greatest performing artists of all time, packed with live performances of her most famous songs alongside astonishing tales from the roles that brought international stardom.