About this show

Jeremy Vine is one of the UK's most successful broadcasters. In more than thirty years at the BBC, he's presented Newsnight, Panorama, Crimewatch, Eggheads and Points of View - as well as his daily Jeremy Vine Show on BBC Radio 2, the UK's most listened-to radio news programme. He's been shot at in Croatia and had chewing gum placed on his chair in Zimbabwe (by one of Robert Mugabe's supporters). But increasingly he finds himself asking "What the hell is going on?" as information and misinformation get mixed together and the sheer volume of news that gets thrown at us all is mindblowing. Get ready to laugh and cry as Jeremy tries to make sense of a world that increasingly makes no sense at all - where, as he puts it, "my listeners have better stories than I do."