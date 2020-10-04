About this show

First produced in 1841 at the Paris Opera, Giselle is perhaps the best known and most poignant ballet of the Romantic era. Set in a medieval Rhineland village, it tells of Giselle, a naive peasant girl, who is driven to suicide when deceived by her aristocratic lover, Albrecht. Filled with remorse, Albrecht visits her moonlit grave where he is condemned to death by ghostly spirits - the Wilis. However Giselle's love for Albrecht transcends death and she protects him until sunrise destroys the Wilis power and he is saved.