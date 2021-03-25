About this show

Mild-mannered priest Father Brown always seems to be in the right place at the right time, if you count always being around when a murder is committed as being in the right place! When a famous actor is found dead just before the opening of his latest West End production, Father Brown - invited by the leading actor to watch the dress rehearsal - sees at once in the shattered dressing room mirror that all is not as it seems. And if all the possible suspects were on stage at the time, watched by Father Brown, who could possibly be the murderer?!

With its colourful array of possible candidates for the hangman's noose, and more twists and turns than Agatha Christie, this show is a more than worthy successor to Rumpus' previous Father Brown whodunit.