About this show

The Pantomime story of Aladdin and the magic lamp.

Jump aboard the magic carpet and follow Aladdin, his hapless brother, and of course his mother Widow Twankey, on a fearless quest to stop the evil Abanazar from ruling the world. Featuring magnificent scenery, beautiful costumes, lamp-fulls of laughter and an Aladdin's cave of stupendous surprises, this traditional pantomime is a genie-us way for the whole family to spend a night out together.