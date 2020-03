About this show

Comedy Club 4 Kids is a real live comedy club with professional comedians performing without the swearing or rude bits. A different show every time for children 6 and above.

Kicking off with Comedy Club 4 Kids on the 8th of April, this shows promises cracking entertainment for everyone over six years and under 400. A handful of some of the best comedians from the UK and world circuit doing what they do best, but without the rude bits. Ideal for kids (6+) and their families.