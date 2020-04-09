London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
In this highly-anticipated 'debut' show, the award-winning, critically-acclaimed comedian takes us from his childhood growing up on the mean streets of Hampstead Village, to his adulthood as a failed doctor, inept parent and fairly rubbish Jew.