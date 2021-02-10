About this show

Quick-fire cordon-bleu comedy that mixes sex, death, food and Elvis! Should the two-timing food-loving aged Teddy Boy leave his wife for a lover who can't cook! Kenneth and Hilary have been married nearly twenty years, but as middle age encroaches, Kenneth finds himself in the arms of another woman. At first Laura seems to represent everything that is missing from Kenneth's life, but only one little problem...she can't cook. As time goes by Kenneth mourns the loss of Sunday roasts and the comforts of a settled life so when Hilary invites Kenneth and Laura over for dinner together he readily accepts - unaware of what delicacies Hilary has on the menu.