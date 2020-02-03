About this show

Oor Wullie has featured in DC Thomson Media comic strips in the Sunday Post for over 80 years, earning him the title of 'Scotland's Favourite Son' in a public vote in 2004. The iconic laddie from Auchenshoogle is much loved for his big heart, constant war against boredom and his mischievous energetic pranks which often land him in a scrape or two! Now you can see the spiky-haired scallywag live on stage as he embarks on an adventure with pals Fat Boab, Soapy Soutar, Wee Eck, and the rest of the Sunday Post gang - the only question is; where's his bucket?!