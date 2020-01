About this show

Viva La Divas UK Tour

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Janette Manrara, Katya Jones and Nadiya Bychkova are joining forces for a UK tour celebrating history’s great pop divas.

Viva La Divas will see the trio channel Hollywood’s golden age, Broadway and the West End as they pay homage to the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Madonna, Beyonce, Judy Garland and Celine Dion.