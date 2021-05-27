About this show

Scream if you are ready to misbehave because Dreamboys are coming with their 2021 Too Hard To Resist Tour.

Let the boys tease, tantalise and sweep you off your feet as you and your friends enjoy the raunchiest night out of the year. Think chiselled torsos, high-energy dance routines and boy-next-door seduction that will leave your heart pounding.

Dreamboys is seen by millions of people annually, that’s a lot of ripped t-shirts, men in uniform, and breath-taking antics. This West End style show has been created for all ages from 18 to 80 whether you are celebrating something special or just fancy embracing your inner flirt for a cheeky night out on the town. With larger than life personalities and appearances from celebrity guest stars, the Dreamboys are have truly stolen the hearts of millions of people worldwide.

Dreamboys are all about adventure so join us for the ride of your life. Take a deep breath, enjoy the show, and embrace the irresistible. Please note: Age 18+